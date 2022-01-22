MARIETTA - Walton remained atop Region 3AAAAAAA following its 53-34 victory over Harrison on Friday.
The victory ran the Raiders’ winning streak to seven games and kept them in a first-place tie with Hillgrove, which Walton (12-7, 4-0) will host on Tuesday.
“We as a team pride ourselves on doing the little things,” coach Bo Abney said. “The first quarter, we didn’t do them great. We are not going to outscore a lot of folks, but we have guys that play together and as a team. The bottom line is that the guys buy in together, and the little things that don’t get a lot of stats are what we pride ourselves on.”
Leading 31-27 in the third quarter, Walton went on a 10-0 run, highlighted by six points from Harrison Morris, who led the Raiders with 18 points and six rebounds. Luke Fylnn finished with 16 points and five assists, and Khamani Paxton who went 6-of-7 at the free-throw line as part of his 13 points.
With 30 seconds left in a back-and-forth first quarter, Paxton’s tough bank shot led to an old-fashioned 3-point play to give the Raiders a 12-11 lead going into the second.
Harrison (7-12, 2-2) turned over the ball on three consecutive possessions to start the second quarter. Walton took advantage with an 8-0 run that featured a 3-pointer by Fylnn and a 3-pointer with a pair of free throws from Paxton.
The Raiders found ways to drive to the basket to make it 23-12. With just under two minutes to halftime the Hoyas found success down low to make it 29-21 at the break.
