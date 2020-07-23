In 2018, Durran Dunn began to suit up as one of the costumed men known as “The Freeze” when he started competing against fans in foot races around the outfield warning track at Truist Park.
However, Dunn’s interest in athletics and fitness has long preceded his appearance as “The Freeze.”
Late last month, in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, Dunn took a chance on opening up his own Anytime Fitness franchise at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb.
“I want people to be healthy and do whatever is good for us,” Dunn said. “I’ve always had a gym concept, and I wanted to leverage everything I’ve learned.”
Dunn comes from a track background. He ran sprints, specializing in the 200-meter dash, while earning four letters from 2002-05 at the University of Southern Mississippi. He has continued to run in national meets as a member of the Atlanta Track Club, but he said he is finally transitioning into a field that he is passionate about.
Dunn is actually an accountant by trade, and he has always maintained his love for health and fitness. Now, he is excited to take on the challenge that being a business owner and an accountant take.
“There’s a lot of sacrifice. That’s one thing,” Dunn said. “I only get to get into the gym every weekend or so. I wouldn’t be where I am (with the gym) if it wasn’t for my team.”
Dunn said he and his team pride themselves on certain procedures to keep members safe, particularly in light of the pandemic.
“The cleanliness of the gym is our No. 1 compliment," Dunn said. "We do temperature checking. There’s a ton of signage, and we watch to make sure equipment is cleaned before and after (each use). We aren’t a warehouse-size. I’d like to say we’re a ‘right-size’ gym.”
Dunn said he is inclusive to anyone joining, but he loves having high-level athletes at his gym, as well as children.
“Even before coronavirus, kids are still doing a lot of playing video games and not getting outside much,” Dunn said. “I want to maximize each person’s potential. Whether that is getting in shape, or preparing to getting an athletic scholarship in (Division I), or jumping to that next professional level -- whatever that looks like for each person individually.”
Dunn said his gym has plenty of equipment that is conducive for high-level athletes, including full-body scanning that makes workout and dietary recommendations on a quarterly basis, high-performance bikes and treadmills, a recovery room and certified trainers.
In addition to those, Dunn said he wants to bring in former NCAA and professional athletes to join his staff and ensure the quality of service.
