Cobb County's high school tennis teams are eager to be back for the 2021 season.
After only playing about half of the regular season last spring before sports were canceled by the Georgia High School Association due to the coronavirus pandemic, players are ready to get back on the court and pick up where they left off.
The Walton girls will be looking for another shot at the state championship title after a runner-up finish to Lambert in 2019. The loss broke the Lady Raiders' six-year title streak and kept them from winning their 16th title out of the last 19.
“They are really excited to get back out there,” Walton coach Anthony Foti said. “Our team is very young, but we are very talented this year and have a lot of good players. Their goal is to get the championship title, and, hopefully, they meet it.”
The Lady Raiders’ squad has seven freshmen among its top 12 players, but Foti is keen on coaching the underclassmen. They will be led by their singles players -- freshman Hayden Mulberry and sophomores Grace Keller and Alex Alterman.
Foti said he believes they have the maturity and focus to give Walton the 21st state championship of its ogram's storied history.
Wheeler's boys program has also had a good turnout for the 2021 season, with a full 12-man roster. The Wildcats will welcome back six returning starters, three being seniors.
Wheeler made it to the semifinals in the 2019 state tournament.
“They do really love the game and love being on the team,” Wheeler coach Nicole Ice said. “I think we are even stronger this year, but we are in a new region, and it may be tough.”
In 2019, the Wildcats were part of Region 2AAAAAAA. This year, they drop into the all-Cobb County Region 6AAAAAA.
The team is upperclassman-heavy and will be led by senior singles players Charles Yu, Nilay Patel and Ashwin Limaye. The doubles teams will be led by senior Aniketh Tadepalli and juniors Phillip Phanhthourath and Swarat Kulkarni.
After suffering a loss in the state championship in 2019, the North Cobb boys are happy to get back on the court. Three returning players were underclassmen two years ago for the championship round, including Ryan Tuchmann, Lorenzo Alarcon and Peyton Stack.
“My returning guys are still riding on that feeling of going all the way,” North Cobb coach Nishmin Porbandarwala said. “I think it has been hard losing so many players, but they are so positive and really just excited to have a season at all.”
Many of the North Cobb boys remained active during the offseason, attending private lessons and working out at home. The Warriors lost two recent graduates and five unexpected players.
Porbandarwala plans to combine the varsity and junior varsity teams for region play due to small numbers.
Tennis is already a socially distanced sport by nature, with players rarely coming into contact, but teams will continue to practice all required COVID-19 safety precautions. Off the court, players are masked, socially distanced and undergo the now standard temperature checks and COVID-19 protocol screening questions. Masks will be optional during play.
“The players are more than willing to follow the rules and meet all the requirements that come with playing during COVID,” Ice said. “They want their season and they want to stay healthy since we missed out on a lot last year.”
