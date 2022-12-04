MARIETTA -- Three players scored in double figures, and Kell used an opportunistic defense to keep McEachern at bay and win their matchup 67-62 in the Tournament of Champions Showcase at Wheeler High School on Saturday.
The Longhorns (4-0), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA, trailed only twice the entire game -- at 8-6 in the first quarter, and then 40-39 in the third -- and found a way to win despite missing 7-foot center Peyton Marshall. Coach Jermaine Sellers said Marshall could have played if it was a playoff game, but the team did not want to take the chance this early in the season.
To offset his absence, Kell played the entire game with a added sense of urgency, grabbing nearly every loose ball, getting hands in passing lanes and creating steals. Each time McEachern (6-3), which was playing without starting guard Moses Hipps, seemed to get back into the game, Kell would force a turnover to two and push its lead back to four or five points, which it was the majority of the second half.
"Coming in we knew we were going to have to match their intensity," Sellers said. "We really had to go after it, and we had to play together."
The Longhorns needed to do all those things to help offset the performance of the Indians' Ace Bailey. The 6-foot-9 junior forward, a day after scoring 34 points against South Cobb, he kept McEachern, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, in the game with a 30-point performance.
Trailing 48-42 early in the fourth quarter, Bailey tried to singlehandedly pull the Indians back into the game. He scored 11 straight McEachern points on three 3-pointers and a dunk to help pull it within 54-53, however following the dunk, he was given a technical foul for taunting some of the Kell players.
Jaylen Colon made the ensuing two free throws, and after Jayden Bynes against cut the deficit to one, Kell's Connor Staphylaris made a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Longhorns a 59-55 lead with just more than 2 minutes to play. McEachern did not have another chance to take the lead over the closing moments, and Bailey did not take another shot over the last four minutes of play.
"He got hot and we needed to try to X him out," Sellers said. "It's hard to keep him down. He's the real deal."
The Longhorns made 6 of 8 free throws, including three from Colon who finished with 16 points, over the last 90 seconds to seal the victory.
Trailing 8-6 in the first quarter, Kell went on an 14-4 run to go up 20-12. Colon hit a pair of 3-pointers, and CJ Brown stepped into the passing lane, picked up a steal and then took it the distance for a dunk. Brown led Kell with 17 points.
The Longhorns led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at the half.
After the Indians took a 40-39 lead in the third, Aaron Smith answered with a 3-pointer to put Kell back on top. His 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter gave the Longhorns a 48-42 lead and he would add another 3 later in the quarter to finish with 12 points.
