McEachern’s Sharife Cooper and Wheeler’s Sam Hines Jr. each received first-team honors as part of the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s all-metro teams.
Cooper, who has signed with Auburn, was awarded again after he earned third-team Naismith All-American honors by the same organization following a season in which he averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game while leading McEachern to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
Hines saved his best game for last as he led Wheeler to its seventh state championship with a 60-59 upset over Grayson. The Denver-bound senior scored 28 points in his final game, making 11 of 12 shots and 6 of 8 free throws — the last, coming with 1.1 seconds remaining, being the game-winner.
Kell’s Scoota Henderson, who was named the Class AAAAA Player of the Year by the Sandy Spiel’s basketball website, earned second-team all-metro honors. Henderson, a sophomore, helped lead the Longhorns to a 26-6 mark and their first trip to the state semifinals.
No Cobb County players earned third-team honors, though two players who will be playing their college basketball at Kennesaw State did in East Coweta’s Brandon Stroud and Chris Youngblood.
Zocko Littleton and Emon Washington, who helped lead South Cobb to the Class AAAAAA semifinals, earned honorable mention.
For the first time in recent memory, there were no Cobb County girls selected to the first, second or third teams, but five players earned all-metro honorable mention.
The list included Campbell’s Jameah Alston, who led the Lady Spartans in scoring and rebounds as they advanced to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals. Denim DeShields led McEachern in scoring and assists to help the Lady Indians win Region 3AAAAAAA and advance to the state quarterfinals, while freshman Crystal Henderson — Scoota’s younger sister — helped lead Kell to the Class AAAAA state championship game.
Azonya Austin helped North Cobb advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA tournament, while Kara Dunn led Mount Paran Christian into the Class A private-school state quarterfinals.
