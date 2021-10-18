Ten girls basketball players from Cobb County were named to the 2021-2022 Georgia High School Association’s Preseason All-State Teams.
From Class AAAAAAA, Marietta’s Chloe Sterling earned first-team honors. The senior averaged 16.1 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds a game last season as she helped lead the Lady Blue Devils to a state championship.
This season, Marietta coach Derrick Dewitt said he is looking forward to having her back out on the court.
“We are looking forward to Chloe leading us in every category that she is capable of,” he said. “We expect her to lead us in the communication department, to guard the other team’s best offensive threats and to lead us in assists. We want her to be more of a forward general and to continue to bring that scoring ability to the Blue Devils.”
McEachern’s Caelen Ellis was named to the Class AAAAAAA second-team after finishing the 2020-2021 season with 10 points per game, and Campbell’s Laila Battle was named to the third-team with 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
In Class AAAAAA, Kell’s Crystal Henderson was named to the first-team while Jada Peterson was named to the third-team. Henderson was ranked the No. 23 player in Georgia last year according to MaxPreps, and averages more than 20 points a game.
From Sprayberry, Flau’jae Johnson was given first-team honors while Anna Vereen was named to the third-team. Last season, Johnson averaged 27.3 points, eight rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while Vereen averaged 6.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and three blocks a game.
Coach Kelly Avery said she is expecting big things from the girls this season, and that they are ready for the season.
“They are excited,” Avery said. “They are up to the challenge, and that is what it is, it’s a challenge and it’s high expectations.”
Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn was named to the Class A-Private first-team, while freshman Jessica Fields was named to the third-team. Dunn finished the 2020-2021 season averaging 26.4 points per game with 10.8 rebounds per game.
“I think it’s an honor,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “There are just so many really good players in A-Private so anytime you can make any team in preseason selections, that’s really an honor.”
Stephanie Dunn said she is looking forward to having both of the player’s skill sets on the court this season.
“We look to (Kara Dunn) for leadership and her versatility,” Stephanie Dunn said. “Her ability to play different positions on both offense and defense is going to be a tremendous asset for us this year.
“Just because (Fields) is a freshman, she plays much older than what she is. She has a great understanding of the game so I expect her to provide immediate offense and defense.”
Also from Class A-Private, North Cobb Christian’s Brooke Moore was named to the second-team. During her sophomore season last year, Moore had 16.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and three assists per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.