Former Harrison High School and current Georgia Tech standout Luke Schniederjans will play in the U.S. Amateur after advancing Wednesday from a two-day qualifier at Capital City Club-Crabapple in Woodstock.
Schniederjans, a rising senior for the Yellow Jackets, finished at 8-under par 132, in a tie for second with William Love, a rising high school sophomore at the Westminster School in Atlanta.
Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr, who finished third in last week’s Georgia Amateur at nearby Settindown Creek, led the qualifier at 9 under.
The U.S. Amateur will take place at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina from Aug. 12-18.
It will be Schniederjans' third time in the U.S. Amateur after qualifying for the 2016 tournament at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan and again the following year at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. He has yet to advance to the final 64 out of stroke play.
Schniederjans started the qualifier with a 5-under 65 on Tuesday. He recorded seven birdies, four of which were on the front nine.
On Wednesday, Schniederjans did not record a birdie until the ninth hole. He then birdied Nos. 11-13 before parring the final five holes. He entered the clubhouse with just three bogeys in 36 holes and a final-round score of 3-under 67.
Schniederjans is entering his final season at Georgia Tech, where he has accumulated nine top-10 finishes and owns a 71.25 career stroke average. Last year, he was a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award and on the watch list for the Ben Hogan Award.
Schniederjans' older brother, current PGA Tour player Ollie Schniederjans, was a former world No. 1 amateur. He competed in the U.S. Amateur three times, reaching the round of 16 in the 2014 tournament at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek.
Also qualifying from Crabapple was Andy Ogletree -- Luke Schniederjans' Georgia Tech teammate -- at 7 under and Australian golfer Josh Armstrong at 6 under. Atlanta's Tug Maude and Australia's Matias Sanchez were the first and second alternates, respectively, after each finished 2 under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.