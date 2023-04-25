KENNESAW -- For 37 minutes Monday, Mount Paran Christian peppered Toombs County goalkeeper Danaka Robbins with shots.
Some went wide, many went just over the crossbar, and some forced Robbins to make diving saves. However, with 2:30 left in the first half, the Eagles finally used their head.
On a corner kick from the right side, Abi Hrinsin lofted a shot above the crowd in front of the goal. The ball reached Alexis Shafer, who rose above everyone and headed it over Robbins' outstretched arms and into the left side of the net. The goal allowed Mount Paran to take a 1-0 lead at the half, en route to a 3-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state playoffs at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
"I wish I could tell you how many head balls this was," Mount Paran coach Kirsten McClain said. "It's almost expected."
It was the eighth time in her 19 goals this year that Shafer scored with a header, and while it put Mount Paran (13-3-1) in front Monday, it was not much to say for a first half in which it played almost exclusively within 40 yards of the Toombs County goal and outshot the Bulldogs 15-1.
"That wasn't us," McClain said. "I told them we used up our luck by winning the (GHSA) coin toss."
Forward Sarah Schwartz had the majority of those shots early on. The junior had eight of the shots, including two from point-blank range. Schwartz gave Robbins all the credit, saying she made a couple amazing saves, but it was her maturity that allowed her to keep her head up and remain positive when things weren't going her way.
"It's been a struggle for me the first two years," Shcwartz said. "Sometimes, you have to give the ball to other people."
Schwartz had scored 11 goals over the first two playoff games, with 38 on the season. Because of her production, Toombs County (12-8-1) guarded her with three, four and sometimes five defenders, but Schwartz was still able to break free for shots.
Early in the second half, Schwartz had an opportunity to show why the Bulldogs paid so much attention to her.
She gathered a pass in the middle of the field, faked right, went left and worked her way through those five defenders. As soon as she got clear, she fired a shot from the left side of the box into the top corner of the goal.
"Sarah's an athlete," McClain said. "I think she dreams about the ball in the back of the net."
The victory moved Mount Paran into the state semifinals, where they will host Athens Academy on Thursday for the chance to advance to the state championship game.
"They've earned it," McClain said. "They've played team soccer all season, and every player has gotten better."
Near the midway point of the second half, Mount Paran put the game out of reach. Hrinsin gathered the ball just short of midfield and forwarded a pass that led to a breakaway for Martina Hill. The freshman gathered the ball and chipped the ball over Robbins' head to put the Eagles up 3-0.
"That's been Martina's game," McClain said. "She plays with heart and selflessly. She's had a lot of assists this year and we love it when she sneaks one in."
