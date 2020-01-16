Harrison’s girls basketball team will enter Tuesday’s game against South Cobb with a 16-4 record, sitting atop Region 6AAAAAA at 10-1.
The question is, how?
In addition to the usual attrition due to graduation, the Lady Hoyas lost senior Edith Gordon and sophomore Anna Gernatt to torn ACLs over the summer. It forced Harrison to make some roster adjustments and depend on some younger players.
So far, it is working.
“We started adjusting to find out what we could be successful at,” coach Steve Lenahan said.
Figuring out the adjustments took a little time. In late November and early December, Harrison lost three of five games.
With the loss of Gordon, a forward and inside presence, and Gernatt, a top outside shooter, Harrison was left with no players taller than 5-foot-9 on the roster. It forced former wing players Amara Newsom and Meredith Ward to move inside and take on different roles in their senior seasons.
Newsom has responded by averaging 14 points per game, and she is more active on the glass and blocking shots. Ward is averaging 10 points per game, and she said the change has helped the seniors become more active.
“It’s brought my game up,” Ward said. “I can see the whole floor better.”
Since the adjustments took hold, Harrison has won 11 of its last 12.
Lenahan said the one constant from the players is a steady and improving defense. With the lack of size, the Lady Hoyas are using pressure, speed and quickness from starters Newsom, Ward, Alicia Foster, Mia Geveke and Megan Taylor to get teams out of their comfort zone.
Over the last few years, Harrison’s defense has always proven to be good. During their run to the 2017 and ‘18 state championship games, the Lady Hoyas allowed 42.5 and 42.3 points per game, respectively. Last year, they averaged 44.5 points in their trip to the quarterfinals.
This season, Harrison is allowing only 40.3 points per game.
“Our defense puts pressure on people,” Lenahan said. “Our 1-on-1 defense may not be as great as previous years, but we play better team defense.”
Lenahan said it is because his players — including starters and such key reserves as Bailey Vick, Emily Acampora and Holley Turner, among others — are all willing to take charges, dive for loose balls and make the hustle plays necessary. The style also wears down an opponent.
“It’s fun seeing them get frustrated,” Ward said.
Having to lock down the other team has taken on more importance this season because scoring is down.
After averaging more than 62 points per game in each of its state runner-up finishes, this year’s Harrison team is averaging only 52.5 points. That has led to closer games and more pressure situations.
The Lady Hoyas have answered by going 6-1 in games decided by 10 or fewer points.
Lenahan credits Newsom and Ward for helping teach the younger players how to win and maintain the high standards the team has for itself.
“We’ve always had a couple of kids that are used to it,” Lenahan said. We’ve always had enough core to teach the other kids. We push unselfishness, and the kids learn quick and buy into it.”
For Ward, being on a team that has found ways to beat its region rivals, as well as Class AAAAAAA opponents Hillgrove and Pebblebrook, by changing the team’s style of play has been rewarding.
It has also set the Lady Hoyas up for another playoff run.
“It means everything,” she said. “It means we’re willing to do all the small things to be successful.”
