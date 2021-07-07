Ty Vernon, coach of Walton’s swimming and diving team, led the Raiders to another successful season in 2020-21.
This year, the Walton girls team was runner-up at the state swim meet scoring 320 points, falling only four points short of a state title.
The Lady Raiders finished second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.04) and in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:31.93). Junior Elizabeth Isakson was a major part in Walton’s success with two second place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.10) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.51).
During the boys championship, Walton diver Tyler Hoard placed fifth scoring 513.65 points, and the team was top 10 in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.55. They finished 16th place with 85 total points.
During the county championships, the girls won their fourth-straight year with a point total of 569.5. The boys placed second, only three points away from claiming back-to-back titles.
For his leadership in and out of the pool, Vernon was named Cobb County Team Coach of the Year by the Cobb Swim Coaches Association earlier this spring.
Vernon said he was extremely proud of what his team was able to accomplish, even if they missed out on a state championship by a couple of seconds.
“Of course, it stings to be that close to winning it all. However, these kids performed and did a great job,” Vernon said, “There is a lot of youth talent on our boys team who got great experience at state. Our girls are extremely strong and our relay swimmers will be seniors this year. So I am really excited about our chances at county and state next year.”
To help prepare his team, Vernon said he focused on helping the kids prepare mentally, and to focus on the race in front of them.
“We are big on mentally preparation. We tell the kids to envision the perfect race. It helps calm the nerves before the blocks and keeps them centered.” Vernon said.
He stresses the importance of retaining energy. Vernon said he and his assistant coaches assist the swimmers in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“Everyone wants to work on stamina, they want to have enough energy to compete.” Vernon said, “We want our kids to be physically healthy. We suggest meals with them with the right nutrients to keep them going. We also communicate that you need to be well-rested. It is all about how you prepare, and our kids are great at that.”
Although Vernon won the award, he made sure to give credit to the community that program has around him.
“I could not be as successful without our three, amazing assistant coaches,” Vernon said, “The number one thing is we really feel like a family. We all root for each other, and everyone has fun. Of course, it is excruciating when you lose by a couple of points. However, we can still find joy in a second place finish. We have something great here.”
