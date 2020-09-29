Much is expected from Wheeler senior linebacker Taylor Smith this season, and his two older brothers who recently came through the program are making sure he is on top of his game.
“Once I think I did enough, it's not enough,” Smith said. “They keep me on it.”
Smith, who is counted on to be the leader of the defense by coach Bryan Love this season, spent the offseason between his home, where he went to eat and sleep following his morning workouts, a nearby park for some more conditioning with his siblings, or at Wheeler.
The difficulty of the evening sessions in the park depended on which brother was calling the shots, T.J. or Tyler.
Most of the time, it is his oldest brother T.J., who compiled more than 1,400 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns his senior season in 2016 before heading to Carson Newman. With T.J., he would often do cone and ladder drills to improve his quickness and open his hips. T.J. expects nothing less than a 100 percent effort from his little brother.
“T.J. is tougher,” said Taylor, who is currently third on the team with 20 tackles and a sack. “Me and T.J., we always get into it. Sometimes I'll be big-headed and say, 'No, I won't do it,' and we would get into it, and I would just do it. He doesn't take no for an answer.”
Tyler, a sophomore at Allen University, pushes him as well, but Taylor said Tyler usually knows when he pushes too hard and backs off.
Taylor Smith was born in a football family. His father, Terry Smith, was a defensive end at Southern Arkansas from 1989 to 1991. Both T.J. and Tyler both started at an early age and grew up playing wide receiver for the Wildcats before graduating in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
Taylor was built more like his dad. While he had the speed to run routes, he did not have the long arms and the long legs like his older brothers.
He knew it early on and grew up playing linebacker and strong safety. Instead of scoring touchdowns, he developed a love for making big hits.
“Defense is my way of expressing how I feel,” Taylor said. “Defense is more than just playing football. It feels good when I play it.”
Thanks largely to the tireless hours of conditioning spent with his brothers, his primary strengths at linebacker are using his hands and his feet. He can find holes and penetrate without being touched.
He had a breakout season a year ago with 89 tackles and three sacks for the Wildcats. But he is most known for scoring the game-winning touchdown off a turnover in Wheeler's upset over eventual Region 2AAAAAAA champion Westlake, which helped secure a playoff berth.
When he told his brothers he scored the game-winning touchdown, he took them by surprise.
“The third brother to come through here, he's an extremely hard worker,” Love said. “He's a leader on and off the field. He's more hybrid, a DB-slash-linebacker type kid who can play in the secondary or play down in the box, which is very good.”
