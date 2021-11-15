The Campbell girls and Harrison boys won the North Cobb Warrior Invite Swim and Dive meet Saturday at Cobb Aquatic Center.
The Lady Spartans finished with 475.5 points, while the Hoyas finished with 471.
In total, the Campbell girls had six first-place finishes — three individual, and three relays.
Individually, Julia Hodgson claimed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 17.31 seconds, Ava Lyon got first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 16.85 seconds and Allison Damron finished in first in the 100-yard breaststroke after racing for a time of 1 minute, 9.82 second.
Campbell’s 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Ishikawa, Olivia Yahne, Sophia Caceres and Damron finished in first with a time of 1 minute 55.04 seconds. The Lady Spartans 200-yard freestyle relay, consisting of Lyon, Carceres, Yahne and Damron, soon followed with a time of 1 minute, 45.76 seconds for first place, and the 400-yard freestyle relay of Hodgson, Ishikawa, Yahne and Evie Papenhagen claimed first with a time of 3 minutes, 57.59 seconds.
The Hoyas had five first-place finishes — five individual and one relay.
Sam Voss got things started for Harrison, with a time of 1 minute, 52.41 seconds in 200-yard freestyle for a first place finish. Two events later, Mitch McClain followed with a time of 2 minutes, 1.97 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley for a first-place finish. McClain claimed another first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.46 seconds. Robbie Young broke a minute in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 59.71 seconds for a first-place finish.
Harrison’s 200-freestyle relay, consisting of Ashton Kapoor, Parker Murray, Young and McClain got first with a time of 1 minute, 35.50 seconds.
The Harrison girls finished in second place (372), led by a first-place finish by Isabella Klinefelter in the 100-yard freestyle (53.46). North Cobb (334) came in third, and Kell (228) finished in fourth.
On the boys side, Campbell (437) finished in second with five first-place finishes — three individual and two relay. North Cobb (350) finished in third place, and Kell (286) came in fourth.
