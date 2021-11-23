The Campbell girls swim and dive team won the 12th annual Twin Challenge swim and dive meet on Saturday at the West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
The Lady Spartans finished with a total of 234 points.
They got the meet started the right way, winning the first girls event of the day, the 200-yard medley relay. Sophia Ishikawa, Allison Damron, Abbie Stapleton and Julia Hodgson combined to win with a time of 1 minute and 56:18 seconds. Ishikawa, Evie Papenhagen, Ava Lyon and Hodgson later won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:54:28.
Damron (25.88) followed with an individual win in the 50-yard freestyle.
Duluth (223) came in second place, followed by Kennesaw Mountain (179) in third and Peachtree Ridge (147) in fourth. Kyler Dixon got a first-place finish for the Lady Mustangs in the girls 1-meter diving, with a score of 258.45. Reagan Reason later won the girls 100-yard backstroke (1:01.55).
On the boys side, Campbell finished in third (173) and Kennesaw Mountain in fourth (156) behind Duluth (230) and Peachtree Ridge (191).
David Ware got the Mustangs two first-place finishes of the meet in 100-yard butterfly (54.97) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.62).
Noah Harper was the only first place finish for the Spartans, with a time of 1:044.87 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
