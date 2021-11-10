After winning consecutive state championships, Lassiter's girls swimming program is ready to compete for a three-peat.
The Lady Trojans will feature a lot of experience from last year. Seniors Allison Brown (200/500 free), Frances Carson (100/200 free) and Bridget O’Shaughnessy (200/500 free), along with junior Elizabeth Tilt (200 IM/100 fly), will be key, coach Brittany Hughes said.
At state last year, Tilt won her second straight 100-yard butterfly title with a time of 54.81 seconds, and she took home the 200 individual medley title with a time of 2.00.27. Brown, O’Shaughnessy and Carson all had top-five finishes at the state meet.
All three seniors will be continuing their swimming careers at the next level --O’Shaughnessy at Army, Carson at Georgia and Brown at Georgia Tech.
“The girls are really confident and excited for another season,” Hughes said. “We have a lot of returners and some strong freshmen, so I know they are really excited to see what they can do.”
Allatoona and Pope both had top-10 finishes at the Class AAAAAA state meet last season, with the Lady Buccaneers fifth and the Lady Greyhounds 10th.
In Class AAAAAAA, Walton will return another strong group of swimmers after finishing first in the county for the fourth consecutive year and second at state. Among the returners are senior Elizabeth Isakson (breakstroke), a Georgia commit, and Morgan Wimberly (distance), who is committed to swim at the University of Tampa.
Mount Paran Christian’s girls team finished fifth at the Class A-AAA state meet and is looking for another successful season under first-year coach Bonnie Stephens.
Stephens said she will be relying heavily on Georgia commit Emma Norton and Sarah McCune to lead the team this season. The two seniors will be the anchors to the Lady Eagles' 200 freestyle relay, which finished fourth at state last year, but Stephens is currently unsure who will fill the other two holes in the relay, left by graduating seniors Anna Farley and Courtney Salmon.
“We have several other girls that have a lot of potential to fill out the other two remaining spots,” Stephens said. “We are just going to wait and see who ends up filling those spots, but we have a lot of great potential in both our new and returning swimmers.”
Norton also returns this season as the defending state champion in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:59.64.
On the boys side, Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said his team is in a rebuilding mode after the it had a fifth-place finish at state last year.
The Mustangs will have many new, young faces, including freshmen Hunter Fennel (free/back) and Brayden Moor (back/free). Reason said he does not know if his team will be able to get a top-five finish in the state like it did last season, but he said they will be able to compete for a top-10 spot in the state and a strong finish in the county.
“It’s going to be a bit of a rebuilding year for the boys team. We have lost so much in the last couple years,” Reason said. “We have a lot of depth, and if we work really hard and continue to improve, we are going to do just fine.”
Reason said he will be counting on juniors Conor Enabnit and David Ware, who are the two remaining members of the Mustangs' 200 free relay that broke the county record in 2020.
“Conor and David, I will be looking at them for leadership in and out of the pool this year,” Reason said. “They are our best returners, and they will be leading the way.”
Lassiter, which finished in sixth place at state last year, has a smaller number of swimmers this year, but the ones returning have experience. Adam O’Brien (fly/back) is the reigning state champion in the 100 butterfly, and diver Carter Lofton finished second at state last year.
In Class AAAAAAA, Harrison and Hillgrove finished close to one another at the state meet, with the Hoyas finishing seventh and the Hawks ninth. North Cobb Christian finished ninth in the Class A-AAA state meet.
