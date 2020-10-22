Dansby Swanson is a finalist to win his first Gold Glove award.
The former Marietta High School standout is one of three finalists among National League shortstops, joining the Miami Marlins’ Miguel Rojas and Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez.
The nominees for each league at each of the nine positions were revealed Thursday. The winners will be announced as part of an ESPN broadcast at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Swanson is coming off the best season of his career, hitting .274 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs during the shortened 60-game schedule. He shined defensively, committing only two errors in 228 total chances, for a .991 fielding percentage.
Swanson’s previous best season in the field was in 2018, when he made 10 errors in 525 chances (.976).
Swanson will not be alone in watching to see if he garners some defensive hardware. He was joined by two teammates as finalists — pitcher Max Fried and center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Fried, who is also expected to get votes for the NL Cy Young Award following a 7-0 season in which he also had a 2.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts, committed only one error this season.
Fried is a finalist along with Cubs pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills.
Acuña continued to shine in the outfield, and it did not matter if it was in center field or in right. He did not make an error this season in 102 chances over 46 games.
Acuña, who battted .250 with 14 home runs this year, is a finalist for the award in center along with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham.
Acuna would become the fifth Braves center fielder to win a Gold Glove, joining Ender Inciarte, Marquis Grissom, Andruw Jones and Dale Murphy.
Sure-handed first baseman Freddie Freeman was not among the finalists at his position, despite only making one error in 460 chances, for a .998 percentage.
Ozzie Albies, a finalist at second base in 2019, did not play the minimum amount of innings in his injury-shortened regular season to be eligible.
