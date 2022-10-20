Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) makes a catch on a fly ball as center fielder Michael Harris II (middle) leaps over him while left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) supports in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) fields the ball and throws out Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) at first base in the seventh inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gets force out on Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) makes a catch on a fly ball as center fielder Michael Harris II (middle) leaps over him while left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) supports in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) fields the ball and throws out Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) at first base in the seventh inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gets force out on Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline
Sep 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Already named an All-Star for the first time, former Marietta High School standout Dansby Swanson could achieve another career milestone.
The shortstop was one of four Atlanta Braves to be named National League finalists for the Gold Glove Award at their respective positions Thursday. He was joined by pitcher Max Fried, catcher Travis d'Arnaud and first baseman Matt Olson.
Swanson, who will contend with the San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim and Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas at shortstop, only committed eight errors in 161 games at the position this season. He was part of 77 double plays.
Swanson's .986 fielding percentage at shortstop ranked second in the majors to Rojas (.987).
Fried will be going for his third straight Gold Glove as he contends with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tyler Anderson and Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes. Fried only made one error in 30 games.
D'Arnaud, a finalist with the New York Mets' Tomas Nido and Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, committed two errors and threw out 25% of attempted base-stealers in 99 games behind the plate.
Olson, a two-time American League Gold Glove winner during his time with the Oakland Athletics, is a finalist with the St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt and Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker.
Olson committed eight errors in 162 games and was part of 104 double plays. His .994 fielding percentage was third in the NL behind Goldschmidt and the Brewers' Rowdy Tellez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.