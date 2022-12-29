SMYRNA – Brooke Suttle finished with 26 points, with 17 coming in the second half, to help the Campbell girls cruise to a 64-32 victory over Carver-Atlanta on Wednesday in their opening game of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
The Spartans (10-2) are on a five-game win streak after playing its first game in eight days.
“We've been out for a little while and I was glad to see us come back,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “We played a bunch of games at this point, and it was important to get some time off because we hope to play long on the back end.”
McClure said the Lady Spartans were not at their best in the first half, even though they were in control of the game from the beginning. It was in the second half when the Lady Spartans started to jell.
Campbell led by 13 points at the break. Carver's Sekya Smith hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to get within 12, but that is as close as it would get the rest of the way. A pair of free throws by Suttle, a layup by Tai Harvey and a Suttle jump shot opened up a 38-20 lead and break the game open.
Suttle had two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to ice the game, her second opening a 30-point lead.
“In the second half, I felt like we played better team ball,” McClure said. “They met at halftime themselves, and I'm glad to see that. That tells me we're growing. The energy was better (in the second half). The effort was better, and the attitudes were better.”
Saniyah Binion was also in double figures for Campbell with 17 points. Eleven of those points came in the first half in helping the Spartans set the tone.
Harvey finished with nine points and six boards.
Campbell closed out the first quarter by scoring eight unanswered points, and a pair of free throws by Suttle to start the second half opened a 15-5 lead. That lead would stretch to 30-12 on a 3-pointer by Suttle at the top of the key. But the Spartans went cold late in the first half, allowing Carver to go on a 5-0 run to get back into the game.
“We're really trying to figure out exactly what our identity is,” McClure said. “We know that we have some kids who cam play ball, and we know we have some things we need to work on.”
Tylan Byrd led Carver with 10 points and Malaya Green added eight. Taniyah Lupoe pulled down 10 rebounds.
