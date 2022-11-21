Brandon Stroud became the first member of the Kennesaw State men’s basketball team to be named ASUN Player of the Week in five years as the conference office announced on Monday.
Stroud, a junior guard and native of Atlanta, came up with big play after big play in leading Kennesaw State to a 3-1 week. That included a 2-1 performance in the Appalachian State MTE this past weekend.
In the opener against SE Louisiana he posted his first double-double of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high four steals. With KSU holding just a one-point lead in the final minute, Stroud grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul. He made both free throw attempts to seal a 72-68 victory.
Against Appalachian State, Stroud led the KSU game-winning rally. With the Owls down seven with 3 minutes to play, he started things by making 1 of 2 free throws, and then stole the ball on the next play and assisted on a fast break dunk. He would add three more rebounds and two free throws over the next four possessions to help the Owls complete a 12-0 game-changing run. He finished the game with 12 pts and 10 rebounds and was a perfect 5-of-5 at the line.
Stroud opened the week with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-of-6 in the win over Brewton-Parker. For the week, he averaged 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and shot 55.2% from the floor, 50% from 3-point range, and added six steals. He currently ranks fourth in the ASUN in rebounding per game at 7.3 and is tied for 14th in the nation with two double-doubles.
