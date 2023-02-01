Walton came up short in defending its title, but still managed a top five finish in the Class AAAAAAA state swimming championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center on Wednesday.
The Raiders came in fourth, and North Gwinnett was just too strong.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated the meet scoring 429.5 points to beat second place Brookwood by 55.5 points. Lambert (285.5) was third.
Walton also got a push from its Cobb County rivals Wheeler, which scored 206 points to take fifth, with Harrison in sixth place at 200.
Walton finished strong by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 32.52 seconds behind Sydney Stans, Karina Jansons, Lily Osborn and Lily Alderman.
“So we lost a lot of seniors last year and were really proud to come back and get fourth and fight for a podium spot,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “Winning the 400 freestyle was the perfect way to cap off the meet.”
Individually, Starns led the way for the Raiders, taking second in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.52 and the 500 freestyle in 4:54.27.
Alderman also contributed by taking fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.70 and sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:03.80. Osborn was seventh in the 50 freestyle in 24.66. Jansons took seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:09.80).
Walton's 200 freestyle relay team took fifth in 1:38.66.
For Harrison, Isabella Klinefelter emerged as a two-time individual champion. She won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.25 and the 100 butterfly in 54.81.
The Lady Hoyas also took second in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:32.88 and fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.39. Sarah Behrman took seventh in diving with a score of 538.70. Kayla Wright was ninth in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.25 and 10th in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.75.
Wheeler started the meet strong by taking fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:48.93). Mattie Fannin was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.60 and Caroline Hughes was ninth in 1:07.38. Reese Hawkins took eighth in the 50 freestyle in 24.77 and ninth in the 100 freestyle in 54.67. Mackenzie Garrett was 10th in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.24.
Kennesaw Mountain's Evelyn Jezerinac led the way with a win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.27. The Lady Mustangs, who finished 12th overall, were eighth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.81). Reagan Reason took eighth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.35.
Marietta's Jessica Harper took sixth in the 100 freestyle in 53.44.
Jeannette Liem was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.28 for North Cobb.
Campbell's Julia Hodgson took 10th in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.69.
