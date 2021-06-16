The Gwinnett Stripers have announced plans to host tribute nights for Atlanta Braves Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro.
The tribute to Aaron is scheduled for June 18, while Niekro’s night is slated for June 20.
On Friday, the Stripers will make a $20,000 donation to the Youth Baseball Donation through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund and will hold a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to fund.
Aaron’s famous No. 44 will be added to the Coolray Field outfield wall with tribute videos to honor Aaron and his legacy. The game is set to start at 7:05 p.m.
Niekro’s day on Sunday will start with a special first pitch thrown by his grandson Chase. Videos and tributes will be played throughout the game and Niekro’s No. 35 will be added to the outfield wall next to Aaron.
Another 50/50 raffle will take place with funds going to Niekro’s charity, the Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center. “The Knucksie,” a sandwich named after Niekro, will make its return for the game. Sunday’s game will start at 1:05 p.m.
Braves and Stripers fans can find tickets to both tribute nights on the Gwinnett Stripers website.
