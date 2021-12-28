SMYRNA -- Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta returned to action after a two-week hiatus in successful fashion with a 57-51 victory over Cobb County and Region 3AAAAAAA rival Harrison on the opening day of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The win advances the Lady Blue Devils (5-6) to the semifinals, where they will play Woodstock in a rematch of last year's Class AAAAAAA final Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Harrison (6-3) will take on M.L. King in a consolation bracket game today at 1 p.m. at Wills Gym.
The pairing of Marietta and Harrison came about after their original opponents -- Alexander and Hiram, respectively -- had to drop out of the event because of COVID concerns.
It was Marietta's first game since a 47-42 win over Campbell Dec. 10 and the inactivity was telling as the Lady Blue Devils showed some rust, but was able to overcome it and fight off a late Harrison rally at the end.
"It was a good game from two teams that -- we can both be sharper, having not played in about two weeks," Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. "But, it was good to get on the floor. I saw some good things from us. We got tired practicing every day against each other. We did some work on the defensive glass and that showed some improvement over our first nine games.
Likewise, it was the first game for Harrison since a 59-51 loss to Buford on Dec. 11 and Lady Hoyas coach Terry Kemp said his team struggled to shake off the rust with a slow start.
"I thought we closed good, but we opened slow," Kemp said. "We've been off for two weeks and we came out rusty and dug ourselves a hole that we couldn't get out of."
Emme Johnson opened the game with a layup to give Harrison a 2-0 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter.
That would turn out to be the only lead of the game for the Lady Hoyas as Marietta quickly took the lead and held on to it for the rest of the game.
The Lady Blue Devils went on to lead 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and finished the first half with a 28-21 advantage.
Marietta began to pull away in the third quarter, leading by as much as 15 -- 40-25 with 3:16 remaining -- before ending the period with a 42-33 advantage.
Chloe Sterling scored 30 points, while Kayla Day added 11 to lead Marietta.
Johnson scored 15 points and Alisha Foster had 10 for Harrison.
Harrison rallied in the fourth quarter, getting within four points on three different occasions. But the Lady Hoyas weren't able to get any closer as Marietta held on for the victory.
