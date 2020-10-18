Softball
Round 1
Oct. 20-21
Class AAAAAAA
Campbell (6-16) at Harrison (22-2)
North Cobb (12-16) at East Coweta (27-1)
McEachern (7-4) at North Paulding
Hillgrove (16-12-1) at Newnan (15-6-1)
Oct. 19-20
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter (11-7) at Sequoyah (21-6)
River Ridge (25-5-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (17-6)
Allatoona (12-11-1) at Creekview (19-5)
Pope (22-6) bye
Oct. 20-21
Class A-Private
North Cobb Christian (6-8) at St. Vincent’s (7-8)
Volleyball
Round 1
Oct. 20
Class AAAAAAA
Campbell (2-12) at Walton (17-1)
North Cobb (26-14) at Newnan (24-6)
McEachern (10-11) at Harrison (18-15)
Hillgrove (6-9) at East Coweta (12-19)
Oct. 21
Class AAAAAA
River Ridge (17-13) at Kennesaw Mountain (30-11)
Creekview (19-19) at Lassiter (16-6)
Allatoona (29-7) at Sequoyah (31-2)
Centennial (10-12) at Pope (27-1)
Oct. 21
Class A-Private
Mount Pisgah Christian (16-18) at Mount Paran Christian (26-9)
Walker (12-12) at Mount Bethel (14-7)
Fellowship (11-14) at North Cobb Christian (21-10)
Whitefield Academy (3-15) at Calvary Day (21-8)
Dates per the GHSA brackets
Records from MaxPreps
