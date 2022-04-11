Twenty-six Cobb County high school soccer teams will begin their road to a potential state championship this week as the Georgia High School Association state playoffs begin.
The games will be spread out over four days with the Class AAAAAAA and Class A Private girls squads getting underway on Tuesday. The Class AAAAAAA and Class A boys will follow on Wednesday, with the Class AAAAAA girls and boys playing their first rounds on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Arguably the most intriguing matchup is Wednesday's boys game between South Gwinnett and Pebblebrook (15-2-1).
After beating Campbell 1-0 to win the Region 2AAAAAAA championship, the Falcons were awaiting the No. 4 seed from Region 4AAAAAAA, however South Gwinnett wasn't the opponent they likely expected.
Last Wednesday, the Comets had to forfeit all but three of its games because of it used an ineligible player who transferred in from a neighboring school. They were also in violation for using a player who sat only one of two mandatory games after receiving a red card.
Originally, South Gwinnett was the region champion, but after the penalties levied by the GHSA, their region record dropped from 6-2 to 2-6. It was just enough to hold onto the No. 4 seed, which qualified them for the playoffs.
With the Comets' drop in the seeding, it also affects another Cobb County opponent. Grayson moved into the No. 3 seed from Region 4AAAAAAA and will now play Campbell instead of Pebblebrook.
One of the interesting games on the girls side is Hillgrove (11-3-1) traveling south to play Camden County. The Lady Hawks, the No. 7 team in Class AAAAAAA in the latest Score Atlanta poll, was the odd team out in Region 3AAAAAAA, which also has No. 3 Walton and No. 6 Harrison. Hillgrove will face a Camden County squad which is 8-4 and the winner of Region 1AAAAAAA.
2022 GHSA State Soccer Round 1
Boys
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Camden County at Walton
South Gwinnett at Pebblebrook
Hillgrove at Colquitt County
Lowndes at Harrison
Grayson at Campbell
Marietta at Tift County
Class A Private
North Cobb Christian at Atlanta International
Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Walker
Mount Paran Christian at Providence Christian
Friday
Class AAAAAA
Lanier at Kennesaw Mountain
Buford at Lassiter
Osborne at Dacula
Pope at Central Gwinnett
Girls
Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
Tift County at Harrison
Grayson at Campbell
Hillgrove at Camden County
McEachern at Brookwood
Colquitt County at Walton
Class A Private
Atlanta International at Mount Paran Christian
Walker at Wesleyan
St. Anne-Pacelli at Whitefield Academy
Mount Vernon Presbyteriand at North Cobb Christian
Thursday
Class AAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at Habersham Central
Shiloh at Pope
Lanier at Lassiter
Wheeler at Buford
