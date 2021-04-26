We have hit the final week of April.
What that means in high school sports is all the regular seasons have been completed. It's all playoffs from here.
Tennis has hit the elite eight matches, soccer is in Round 2 and baseball and lacrosse are set to begin. There will be a lot of moving parts this week as 46 programs in their various sports try to take their next step toward a possible state championship.
Can the Walton girls tennis team get back on top and win the 21st state championship in program history? Can the Raiders' boys lacrosse team defend the title they won in 2019?
Are the Harrison girls or Whitefield Academy boys ready to reclaim the top soccer spots as they did in 2017? And could we be on a Class AAAAAA collision course where we have Allatoona, Pope and Lassiter all make the baseball final four?
It's time to find out, and we will know the answers to nearly all those questions in the next three weeks. We'll also know if the Campbell and Mount Paran Christian girls can defend their track titles and whether the Walton girls can win the elusive state golf championship they have been so close to in the past.
For fans who like high school sports, the next few weeks tailor made for watching.
