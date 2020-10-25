Softball
Oct. 26
Class AAAAAAA
Parkview at Harrison
Oct. 27-28
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter at Lee County
Effingham County at Pope
Class A-Private
Wesleyan at Mount Paran Christian
Volleyball
Oct. 27
Class AAAAAAA
Walton at Roswell
Hillgrove at Lambert
Alpharetta at Harrison
Oct. 28
Class AAAAAA
North Atlanta at Pope
Lakeside-Evans at Kennesaw Mountain
