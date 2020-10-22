Softball

Oct. 22-23

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Alexander

South Paulding at Pope

Oct. 23-24

Class AAAAAAA

Parkview at Harrison

Hillgrove at Grayson

Oct. 23-24

Class A-Private

Mount Pisgah at Mount Paran Christian

North Cobb Christian at Mount de Sales

Volleyball

Oct. 24

Class AAAAAAA

Lowndes at Walton

Harrison at Tift County

Hillgrove at Parkview

Oct. 24

Class AAAAAA

Kennesaw Mountain at Carrollton

Lassiter at Buford

Lanier at Pope

Oct. 24

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian at Holy Innocents

Walker at Athens Academy

Hebron at North Cobb Christian

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.