Softball
Oct. 22-23
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter at Alexander
South Paulding at Pope
Oct. 23-24
Class AAAAAAA
Parkview at Harrison
Hillgrove at Grayson
Oct. 23-24
Class A-Private
Mount Pisgah at Mount Paran Christian
North Cobb Christian at Mount de Sales
Volleyball
Oct. 24
Class AAAAAAA
Lowndes at Walton
Harrison at Tift County
Hillgrove at Parkview
Oct. 24
Class AAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at Carrollton
Lassiter at Buford
Lanier at Pope
Oct. 24
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian at Holy Innocents
Walker at Athens Academy
Hebron at North Cobb Christian
