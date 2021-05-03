Baseball
Wed.-Thurs.
Doubleheaders Wed., Thurs. if necessary
Class AAAAAAA
North Cobb at Grayson
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter at Carrollton
Pope at Buford
Winder-Barrow at Allatoona
Class A Private
Walker at Wesleyan
Hebron Christian at Mount Paran Christian
Girls Soccer
Tuesday
Walton at Dunwoody, 6 p.m.
Roswell at Harrison, 7 p.m.
Atlanta International at Whitefield Academy, TBD
Boys Soccer
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
South Forsyth at Harrison, 7 p.m.
Lambert at Walton, 7:30 p.m.
Denmark at Campbell, 8 p.m.
Allatoona at North Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Class 6A/7A
Monday
Buford at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
West Forsyth at Allatoona, 6 p.m.
Milton at Lassiter, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Monday/Tuesday
Class 6A/7A
Monday
Allatoona at Creekview, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Roswell at Kell, 6 p.m.
Lassiter at Milton, 6 p.m.
Walton at Hillgrove, 6:30 p.m.
Class A/5A
Marist at Walker, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
By Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
West Forsyth at Walton
Saturday
At Rome
First Presbyterian/Brookstone vs. Mount Paran Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.