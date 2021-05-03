Baseball

Wed.-Thurs.

Doubleheaders Wed., Thurs. if necessary

Class AAAAAAA

North Cobb at Grayson

Class AAAAAA

Lassiter at Carrollton

Pope at Buford

Winder-Barrow at Allatoona

Class A Private

Walker at Wesleyan

Hebron Christian at Mount Paran Christian

Girls Soccer

Tuesday

Walton at Dunwoody, 6 p.m.

Roswell at Harrison, 7 p.m.

Atlanta International at Whitefield Academy, TBD

Boys Soccer

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

South Forsyth at Harrison, 7 p.m.

Lambert at Walton, 7:30 p.m.

Denmark at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Allatoona at North Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Class 6A/7A

Monday

Buford at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

West Forsyth at Allatoona, 6 p.m.

Milton at Lassiter, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Monday/Tuesday

Class 6A/7A

Monday

Allatoona at Creekview, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Roswell at Kell, 6 p.m.

Lassiter at Milton, 6 p.m.

Walton at Hillgrove, 6:30 p.m.

Class A/5A

Marist at Walker, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

By Tuesday

Class AAAAAAA

West Forsyth at Walton

Saturday

At Rome

First Presbyterian/Brookstone vs. Mount Paran Christian

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.