The American Track League will be hosting the Olympic send-off Stars and Stripes Classic on Friday at Marietta High School.
The event will host some of the best athletes in the world as they prepare to compete in the Olympic Games later this month in Tokyo, Japan.
Yohan Blake, a Jamaician 2011 World Champion and Olympic Medalist, will go head-to-head in the men’s 100-meter dash against former Georgia Bulldog Kendal Williams.
Olympic silver medalist in 2016, and Atlanta native, Kristi Castlin will be competing in her signature event, the 100-meter hurdles. Castlin will be competing against British Olympian Tiffany Porter and Jamaician star Danielle Williams.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, two-time American Olympian Devon Allen, who finished fifth in the event at the 2016 Olympics, will be competing against 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Hansle Parchment.
British Olympian Lorraine Ugen, Barbadian Olympian Akela Jones and Russian Olympian Darya Klishina will be competing in the women’s long jump competition.
The meet will start at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public. Tickets are $10 and they can be purchased the American Track League website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.