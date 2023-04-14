ACWORTH -- Allatoona unleashed the "Stack Attack" Thursday night as sisters Ava Stack and Brea Stack led the Buccaneers to an 8-0 victory over East Paulding in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state soccer playoffs.
Freshman Ava Stack finished the night with two goals and an assist, while senior Brea Stack had a goal and assisted on three others. The win means the Region 6AAAAAA champions will host Blessed Trinity in the second round on Wednesday. The victory was Allatoona's 10th in the last 11 games and the goaltending duo of Claire Smith and Ellie Vachtsevanos combined for the team's ninth shutout of the season.
"We're getting better and better," coach Troy Peterson said. "We finally have players in the right places."
Despite the schools being only about 8 miles away on Highway 92, this was the first meeting between the teams since the 2016 season, and it didn't take long for the Buccaneers (13-3) to prove to be rude hosts.
Just 4:43 into the match, Brea Stack centered a pass to Ava Stack, who put it in the back of the net for the game's first goal. Seven minutes later, Ava Stack returned the favor by placing a long pass behind the East Paulding defense that Brea Stack was able to collect in stride. Her breakaway goal made it 2-0, and the Bucs were just getting started.
"It's been a special year for them," Peterson said about the Stacks. "They have really enjoyed getting the chance to play together for the first time."
Presley Neese collected a ball in the box and fired it into the top right corner of the goal, Aiofe Flynn scored her first goal of the year and Reese Denson closed the first half with a pair of goals. The first she put in the left side, assisted by Brea Stack, and the second she went upper right with 37 seconds left in the half for a 6-0 lead. She scored off a pass from a centering pass from Haley Ingram, which was her second assist of the night.
Allatoona dominated possession of the ball and its defense controlled the game, especially in the second half when it seemed East Paulding (7-7-2) couldn't get the ball past midfield.
"We're playing well," Peterson said. "We had an opportunity to get ready. Getting to play Thursday was an advantage, allowing us to get some of the rust off from spring break. We were able to get some reps in. We may be peaking at the right time."
Twelve minutes into the second half, Molly Chapman took a free kick 25 yards out and fired it into the left side of the net to make it 7-0. The Stacks combined on the final goal of the night with 6 minutes to play when Ava took a pass from Brea and punched it in.
Allatoona will now have five days to get ready for the Titans, who are led by last year's Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year in Riley Jackson. Should the Bucs get by Blessed Trinity, the odds of there being any breathers the rest of the way is remote, especially with the likes of Marist, Lassiter and Pope potentially on the horizon.
"It's going to get tougher," Peterson said. "(Blessed Trinity) is not going to be an easy game. I think Class AAAAAA is the hardest classification in the state."
