MARIETTA – Walker wasn’t able to contain a strong offensive assault by St. Anne-Pacelli as the Wolverines lost to the Vikings 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class A Private state boys’ soccer playoffs at Robertson Field on Tuesday.
Pacelli scored four goals in the first half to take control of the game and advance to the Class A Private semifinals, where it will play Atlanta International on Friday.
“(Pacelli was) pretty good,” Walker coach Jamie Rubens said. “We really didn’t come out ready. That is easily the best team we played all year. I’m proud of how we responded in the second half. We very easily could have folded. We fought back nicely. Compliments to Pacelli.”
Walker finishes its season with a 14-3-1 record.
Alexander Errastl scored two goals to lead the way for Pacelli (15-2).
Pacelli controlled the ball from start to finish in the first half and took a 4-0 halftime lead.
Brice Screws provided the first goal of the game for Pacelli as he scored with 34:54 remaining in the first half to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
After several more shots on goal that fell just short of their mark, Pacelli got the ball back in the goal when Lucas Lesh scored to increase the Viking advantage to 2-0 with 15:18 left.
The Vikings quickly got another goal and boosted their lead to 3-0 when Errastl booted the ball into the goal at the 14:41 mark.
Walker came the closest to scoring late in the first half when Spencer Parrish’s shot went just over the goal with 3:48 left.
Pacelli proceeded to complete its first half scoring with 1:45 to go, when Errastl scored his second goal of the game.
The second half went a little better for Walker, as it began to get more shots on goal, with Ayal Goel’s attempt going wide left with 35:30 remaining in the game, Tanner Straus’ shot grabbed by Pacelli goalkeeper Dakota Sutherland with 26:14 left and Louie Coke’s shot going just left at the 18:19 mark.
It was Pacelli that scored next, however, as John Gaston put the ball in the goal with 12:07 remaining in the game to push the Viking lead up to 5-0.
Walker finally scored and ended Pacelli’s quest for the shutout when Yuvi Gill got a goal with 5:45 to go in the game to help the Wolverines cut the Vikings’ final margin of victory.
