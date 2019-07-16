Squash will take center court this fall as the Old School Brewery and Squash Club will host the CenterState Bank Marietta Open, a Professional Squash Association-sanctioned Challenger 10 event, from Sept. 12-15.
Sixteen professional squash players representing 10 different countries will compete for a share of the $12,000 purse. The event will also help benefit Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb.
“We’ve had amazing support from our Marietta/Cobb community to host this unique event,” tournament promoter and Marietta resident Jonathan McMurray said in a release. “The Challenger-level tournament is an opportunity for up-and-coming pros to obtain ranking points that will allow them to enter tournaments with larger prize pools.”
While the lineup has yet to be finalized, five players currently ranked in the top 100 players in the world are expected to be in attendance, including American Chris Hanson (No. 69) and France’s Victor Crouin (No. 71).
England's Reuben Phillips, ranked No. 183 in the world, is a local favorite, as he is currently based in Atlanta. Players from the Czech Republic, Egypt, Jamaica, Mexico, Pakistan and Russia will also be competing in the inaugural event.
“If you’ve never seen pro squash, you will be amazed at the skill and athleticism of the players and the beauty of the game,” McMurray said. “Our hope is not only to stage a unique and uniquely fun event for the players and spectators, but also to raise an amount at least equivalent to the purse for donation to Good Samaritan.”
The 16-player pool will begin in a round of 16 bracket Thursday, Sept. 12. Quarterfinals will take place the following day, with the semifinals and final on Saturday and Sunday.
