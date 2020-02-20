MARIETTA -- After falling behind by double digits in the first half, the Sprayberry girls fought back to take a brief fourth-quarter lead, only to see Forest Park dominate the last 5 minutes and win 66-55 on Thursday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
"I think we just went cold," Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery. "We had a bucket we needed there in the last few minutes, and we just couldn't get it. It's like the basketball gods looked down on us and said 'not tonight.'"
Forest Park (25-6) took a 19-16 lead into the second quarter, then increased its advantage before halftime, though Sprayberry's Flau'Jae Johnson connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to keep the Lady Yellow Jackets (19-11) within striking distance at 38-32.
Johnson finished with a team-high 20 points.
Forest Park's Janaya Jones converted a layup shot midway through the third quarter to go back ahead by double digits at 45-34.
Jones scored 10 points in the game, supporting Sania Feagin, who led all scorers with 25.
Sprayberry came back when Johnson scored on a layup to close the gap to 48-46 with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Then, on the next possession, Stormie Brown hit an open 3-pointer to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 49-48 lead with 5:10 remaining.
Brown was her team's second-highest scorer on the night with 12, but it was downhill for Sprayberry after that shot.
Forest Park finished the game on an 18-6 run, connecting on 15 of 24 fourth-quarter free throws in the process.
The Lady Panthers moved on to host Douglas County in the quarterfinals.
Despite the loss, Avery reflected on an impressive season for Sprayberry.
"We were young, but I just think we had to learn how to incorporate our talent into an offensive and defensive scheme," Avery said. "Once we did that, we started winning games. (Our seniors) are the heart of this team. Luisa (Hernandez) and Keziah (Price) have been through it all, and they have stuck with me through thick and thin."
