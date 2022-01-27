Sprayberry guard Flau’jae Johnson was honored for her success on the court, as the senior was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday.
Johnson, the only player selected from Georgia, will take the floor for the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA’s Sky, as well as the DePaul University basketball teams.
“It means a lot to me,” Johnson said. “That’s like a prestigious group of people before me, like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, who got selected, so I feel like I’m on the path of greatness.”
The LSU signee is the 12th McDonald’s All-American from Cobb County, but only the fourth girl, joining McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead (2021) and Te’a Cooper (2015), as well as Marietta’s Angel Robinson (2005). Hollingshead, however, was unable to play in the game, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It was such a surprise and such a big moment (to be selected),” Johnson said. “I’m a girl from a small town. This usually doesn’t happen for people like me.
“It’s an honor to be an All-American. It means you’re the best of the best and to be recognized. It’s very significant for me.”
Johnson has averaged nearly 30 points per game this season to help Sprayberry to a 12-5 record overall, including 10-0 in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said Johnson earned her spot in the McDonald’s game because of her work ethic.
“She goes into the gym early in the morning,” Avery said. “At 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., she gets on that shooting machine and she shoots and shoots.
“Her trainer has done a really good job teaching her step-back moves that really helps her get the shot off now. She does a good job of creating some space between her and the defender, and then she got stronger. With a 6-foot frame, she is able to shoot the ball over most defenders.”
