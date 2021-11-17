Sprayberry’s Flau'jae Johnson, one of the nation's top players in the 2022 recruiting class, signed last week to continue her basketball career at LSU.
The 5-foot-10 point guard, a five-star prospect who is ranked the sixth-best at her position in the country by ESPN, chose the Tigers over other offers including Georgia, Miami, Mississippi and Texas.
Johnson will be playing at LSU for Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year in Baton Rouge after coaching at Baylor for nearly 20 years and winning three national championships.
“I just felt good and like I need to be there,” Johnson said. “As far as coming in and making an immediate impact and playing for a Hall of Fame coach, because she’s a winner, and that’s something I want to be a part of. That greatness is inspiring to me.”
During the 2020-21 season, Johnson led Sprayberry with 28 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said during her time coaching Johnson, she has watched her grow into the player she is today.
“Defensively, she has improved the most,” Avery said. “Offense has always come easy to her, and it has always been a natural progression where she can score, but the defense she has had to learn the technique, how to do the technique and how to use her body. She grew so fast, so she had to grow into her body.”
As far as the future, Avery said the possibilities are endless as to where Johnson will end up.
“I’d love to say that, in four years, (LSU will) win a national championship, and I think she would be a big part of that,” Avery said. “She has a music career, too. I can see her winning gold in that 3-on-3 in the Olympics. I don’t think anybody could defend her. That is something I told her to always go for. The WNBA is always there, but I hope she gets an education and I hope she has a chance to do anything she wants to do in the next 10 years.”
On top of her basketball exploits, Johnson is also a budding rapper, appearing on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2018.
Johnson was also one of 50 players named to the watch list for the Naismith Award as the nation's top high school player. Some notable winners of the award are Connecticut's Paige Bueckers and Stanford's Haley Jones.
“I’m just excited to play at the next level,” Johnson said. “(I’m excited) to show everybody what I can do.”
