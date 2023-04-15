Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Jean-Marcel Sylvain (17) passes the ball against North Forsyth during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Soren Bednar (12) works against North Forsyth's Fysher Bramblett (3) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Edwin Gonzalez (18) celebrates his goal against North Forsyth during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Hugo Gonzalez (24) battles against North Forsyth's Michael Montoya (10) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Eric Cruz (4) kicks the ball past North Forsyth's Caden Macias (14) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Kian Godwin (00) prepares to put the ball in play after a save against North Forsyth during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Kebron Dawit (16) comes in to defend against North Forsyth's Caden Macias (14) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Jean-Marcel Sylvain (17) watches a free kick by North Forsyth's Fernando Rangel-Castro (4) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Eric Cruz (4) battles for the ball against North Forsyth's Lucas Ricker (2) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Soren Bednar (12) vies for the ball against North Forsyth's Fysher Bramblett (3) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Alan Faria (6) works against North Forsyth's Kai Herrel (21) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Edwin Gonzalez (18) battles for the ball with North Forsyth's Caden Macias (14) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Nate Smith (14) with the flip throw-in against North Forsyth during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Jean-Marcel Sylvain (17) is fouled by North Forsyth's Lucas Ricker (2) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Eric Cruz (4) battles for the ball against North Forsyth's Caden Macias (14) during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Sprayberry vs North Forsyth (GHSA 6A 1st Round) - Sprayberry's Jean-Marcel Sylvain (17) passes the ball against North Forsyth during their 1st round tournament match at Sprayberry. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA – It took a little longer than expected, but Sprayberry got the result it wanted.
After giving up a two-goal lead during regulation to North Forsyth, and allowing a one-goal overtime lead to slip away, the Yellow Jackets prevailed in penalty kicks to seal a 4-3 victory Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state soccer tournament at Jim Frazier Stadium.
Sprayberry, which won its first playoff game in boys soccer since 1978, will travel to River Ridge for the second round on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets (14-5) converted all four of their penalty kicks to keep their season alive while senior goalkeeper and third-year starter Kian Godwin came through with two stops.
“We had worked all day (Thursday), and we've worked a lot all year on Pks,” Sprayberry coach Aaron Wessner said. “We spent 30 minutes in the rain (Thursday) taking Pks. I felt confident in the guys.”
Andrew Lossner scored the first penalty kick to get Sprayberry started. Eric Cruz and Jean-Marcel Sylvain followed. And Luis Vielma, who assisted all three Sprayberry's goals during regulation and overtime, provided the game-winner.
After Vossner scored, Godwin blocked North Forsyth's Fernando Rangel-Castro's attempt. He also stopped Camden Tidwell's shot to set up Vielma's clincher.
Eric Cruz led Sprayberry with two goals, both coming in the second half and overtime. He and Vielma connected with 24:30 left in the game to stretch the lead to 2-0, but it wasn't enough insurance.
Austin Chavarria put the Raiders (11-8) on the board a minute later on a free kick and Tidwell came through at the 13:12 mark to tie the game.
Sprayberry's had as many as seven shots during the final minutes of regulation to no avail. Soren Bednar's kick came the closest to converting with his attempt bouncing off the crossbar.
“It was hard,” Cruz said. “It was frustrating, but you have to move on,”
And it appeared that Sprayberry had moved on during the first minute of the second overtime when Cruz and Vielma delivered once again to regain the lead for Sprayberry.
But the Yellow Jackets faced adversity once again with 4:04 remaining when they were called for a foul inside the penalty box. Chavarria came through for North Forsyth to notch the game at 3-all.
In the first half, Edwin Gonzalez tapped in a Vielma pass 3 minutes into the game to put the Yellow Jackets in front.
