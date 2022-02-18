MARIETTA- Sprayberry’s lockdown defense aided their 59-45 win over Osborne in the Region 6AAAAAAA tournament semifinals at Pope.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (19-6) used nine steals in the second quarter to go on a 16-6 run led by Flau'jae Johnson who scored nine of her 26 points.
“We prepared for this moment in June (going to region finals),” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “It’s hard to beat anybody three times, especially in two weeks. We knew they were going to come out and play hard, we just had to stay calm and do what we do.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to Friday’s region final where they will meet Kell for the third time this season. Osborne (14-9) will face Pope in the consolation game.
Second-seeded Sprayberry came into the second half up 34-12 and continued to dominate as they went on an 10-0 run that featured three consecutive layups from Johnson, a floater by Haley Jones, who finished with 10 points, and a jumper from Anna Vereen who finished with 11 points.
With 4:45 left in the final quarter, the Lady Yellow Jackets had a comfortable 51-27 lead and made the decision to rest their starters. Osborne answered with a 21-10 run to close the game.
Jordy Griggs led the Lady Cardinals with 16 points, while Dechea Branham finished with 13.
After a first few minutes that was close, Sprayberry’s offense warmed up with a pull-up jumper by Jones that ignited an 11-1 run to build an 18-8 lead heading to the second quarter.
