ROSWELL -- Late in the fourth quarter Sprayberry cut a 19-point deficit to seven, and had a chance to pull closer, but Blessed Trinity was able to hold on for a 64-49 victory in the semifinals of the Region 7AAAAAA tournament at Roswell High School.
“It was a tough game, and we fought hard to claw our way back,” said Sprayberry coach Mike Marchese, whose team saw its five-game win streak snapped. “They have a team of ballhandlers and a kid who can do it all.”
The Yellow Jackets (13-14), who had won eight of its previous 10 games, jumped to an early 12-9 lead with a pair of 3s -- on each from seniors Earnest Mari and Davon Deloatch. But the lead would dissipate as the Titans started knocking down shots and getting region player of the year, Brigham Rogers, more involved.
Blessed Trinity would control the second quarter and built a 30-22 halftime lead. Then, as soon as the whistle blew for the beginning of the third quarter the Titans pounced on the Yellow Jackets scoring 13 straight points to seemingly take complete control.
Blessed Trinity expanded its lead to 21 with 4 minutes left in the ball game before Sprayberry began its late rally.
Amir Rosa would score 14 of his team-high 18 points to bring the Yellow Jackets back within seven points with 1:41 left.
“It felt good to see the press work and cut into the lead,” Marchese said. “Our guys were doing the best that they can, and I can't ask them for any more than that.”
The Titans were able to withstand the surge with Rogers getting in the post and working his way to the free-throw line. Rogers would finish the game with 22 points.
Sprayberry will face Alpharetta in Friday's consolation game. The matchup will determine the third and fourth seeds for the state tournament.
“You would rather be the third seed so that you do not have to face a region champ in the first round but we will see,” Marchese said. “We have been heading in the right direction and the guys have the right mindset heading into Friday.”
