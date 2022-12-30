SMYRNA -- Amir Rosa scored 23 of his game-high 33 points in the second half and beyond to lift Sprayberry to a 66-54 double-overtime victory in the second round of the 25th annual Campbell Holiday Classic on Thursday.
The win sent the Yellow Jackets (5-9) into Friday's championship game against Decatur, while Campbell was set to face off with COHEA (Fla.) in the consolation game.
Sprayberry led most of the first three quarters before Campbell (9-3) tied the game 31-all heading to the fourth. It looked like the Spartans might pull away as a 6-0 run -- behind Sharif Mosley's layup and back-to-back baskets from David Clark -- put them up 45-39 with 3:04 to play.
However, the Yellow Jackets answered with a 3-pointer by Jacobi Harmon, who finished with 18 points, and four points from Rosa. They also kept Campbell scoreless the rest of the way to force overtime.
Six points by Mosley, who led the Spartans with 15 points, in the first overtime period had Campbell on the verge of victory, but Rosa's banked-in 3-pointer in the final moments forced a second overtime.
The second overtime was all Sprayberry as it outscored Campbell 15-3 to put the game away.
"We've been down on our luck this season," Yellow Jackets coach Mike Marchese said. "We've had a lot of injuries and things not go our way. I'm really proud of the guys tonight."
Marchese, who coached under Campbell coach James Gwyn for six years, said the key to the victory was keeping the Spartans from putting together long, emotional scoring runs.
"Even when we got into overtime I held my breath," Marchese said, "because we knew they can score in bunches."
After the game, the question was how much of a toll would the emotional and physical energy spent on winning take when Campbell got back on the floor Friday?
"They are teenagers," Marchese said. "We may be a little leg-weary early, but I told them its a great opportunity, and I think we'll be ready to go."
Sprayberry led much of the first half, but the lead never got higher than eight points, and it took a 27-23 lead into the half.
Both teams went cold to start the third quarter as the Yellow Jackets did not score the first basket until the 4:59 mark to go up 29-23. Campbell made its first field goal of the quarter at the 1:32 mark, but it then closed on a 7-2 run to tie the game.
Fe’royre High finished the night with 12 points for Campbell, while Clark added 10.
