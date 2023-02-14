ROSWELL -- The Sprayberry girls basketball team used a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter and pulled away from Pope for a 53-39 victory in the semifinals of the Region 7AAAAAA tournament at Roswell High School.
The win, which was the Yellow Jackets' sixth in a row, sends the region's fourth seed into the championship game against the winner of Blessed Trinity and Lassiter on Friday. The Greyhounds, who were the top seed entering the tournament, will play in the consolation game against the loser of the Titans, Trojans matchup.
For Sprayberry, coach Kellie Avery said the team is playing its best basketball of the season, and it showed on Tuesday.
Pope had cut the Yellow Jackets lead to two points, 34-32 at the end of the third quarter. At that point, Avery said they made an adjustment to help Haley Jones, who finished with 15 points, get some open shots.
"We dropped Haley to the baseline," Avery said. "And she was able to get hot."
Jones scored on three straight trips down the floor, converting on two 3-pointers and a layup to push the lead back to 10. Anna Vereen followed with her only basket of the second half and Sprayberry led 44-32 with just over 4 minutes to play.
Pope's Caroline Heintzelman ended the scoring drought with a 3-pointer, but Sprayberry went on an 8-3 run to put the game away.
The only downside in the final quarter was Jones was injured right after her eight straight points. Trying to split two defenders, she was caught in the hip by one of the Pope player's knee. Jones did not return to the game, but the team is hoping she will be ready for the title game.
"We've been here before," Avery said. "We had players out earlier in the season with injury and illness. It's just the next man up. I have four freshmen who I've dropped in the fire before."
Sprayberry took control early as Vereen scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to help build a 17-6 lead. In the second quarter she added four more points, which included the 1,000th point of her career. The Yellow Jackets led 27-18 at the break.
The Pope defense held Sprayberry in check in the third quarter, allowing only seven points. During that time, the offense got going from behind the arc. Heintzelman connected on a pair of 3s while Cetta Gatto and Abbey Bensman each added one to pull the Greyhounds within two heading to the final quarter.
Amaya Woodmere finished with 13 points for Sprayberry, while Bensman led the way for Pope with 10 and Heinzelman added nine.
