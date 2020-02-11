CANTON - Second-seeded Sprayberry claimed its first region title since 1991 with a 52-47 victory over top-seeded, two-time defending champion Harrison on Monday in the championship game of the 6AAAAAA tournament at Sequoyah.
"My juniors and seniors are the heart and soul of this team, and my freshmen and sophomores are the talent of this team," Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. "We stayed together, and that means the world to me. I hope we set the standard for the freshman and sophomore class and so they set the bar."
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was postponed due to the weather.
Sprayberry (18-9) will host Habersham Central in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament, while Harrison (22-5) will host Winder-Barrow.
Sprayberry’s superior physical size made the biggest difference as the smaller Harrison team was unable to contain the Lady Yellow Jackets’ young frontcourt duo of sophomore Flau’Jae Johnson and freshman Anna Vereen under the basket.
Johnson scored 16 points and Vereen added 15.
"I think we were able to go inside," Avery said. "I don't think they had any answer for Flau'Jae or Anna, and that was the bottom line. When you can't stop those two, we are hard to beat. Defensively, we shut down some of their better shooters."
Meredith Ward and Alicia Foster scored nine points each for Harrison.
Sprayberry jumped out to a 7-2 lead at the beginning of the game, boosted by a 3-pointer by Johnson.
A 3 by Ward gave Harrison an 8-7 lead with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter. However, the Lady Yellow Jackets went back ahead with a couple of baskets to close out the period up 12-8.
Sprayberry expanded its lead with a 9-0 run to begin the second quarter. Vereen scored six of those points, while Johnson contributed a 3-pointer to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 21-8 advantage with 6:22 remaining in the first half.
Harrison trailed 26-16 with 1:12 to go, but the Lady Hoyas finished the half strong with a 10-2 run -- helped by a couple of 3-pointers and a layup by Emily Acampora -- to cut their deficit to 28-26 at halftime.
Sprayberry held a slight 41-40 advantage with 5:05 remaining in the game, but the Lady Yellow Jackets went on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 51-42 with 38 seconds left to solidify their hold on the game.
