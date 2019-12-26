SMYRNA -- Skylar Horton scored just two points for Sprayberry on Thursday, but they turned out to be the most important two points of the game.
Horton caught a long inbounds pass and turned it into a wide-open layup with less than 10 seconds to play in the game to help the Lady Yellow Jackets beat South Cobb 45-42 in the first round of the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Before Horton’s bucket, South Cobb’s Dezhanne Stewart converted a three-point play with 16 seconds remaining to trim the Sprayberry lead to one point at 43-42.
South Cobb leading scorer Jodi Mullins, who finished with 18 points, missed a game-tying 3-point attempt on the Lady Eagles’ final possession of the game.
“I thought, at the end, we grew up,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “That was a big game for us. Our motto was to find a way to win, and we did that.”
Sprayberry (7-5) will play the winner of Thursday night's game between Campbell or Decatur on Thursday in a winners' bracket game. South Cobb (6-4) will face the loser of the that game in the consolation bracket.
After the teams traded leads for nearly three full quarters, Anna Vereen converted a layup to give Sprayberry 27-26 lead, and the Lady Yellow Jackets never trailed again.
Amaya Johnson hit a 3-pointer during the final seconds to increase the lead to four points. She came through again with another 3 early in the fourth to open a six-point lead.
During the final quarter, Sprayberry continued hitting big shots when South Cobb threatened.
Johnson, who led Sprayberry with 12 points, broke a 34-all tie midway through the fourth with a free throw, and Ella Grace Hickman followed with a layup to give Sprayberry breathing room with a 37-24 lead.
South Cobb got within two on a Ty'Janae Brown free throw, but Sprayberry kept its distance with a Hickman 3. Mullins later scored for South Cobb to make it a one-possession game, only for Zoe Grant came through with a much-needed insurance layup.
“I tell you, the juniors and seniors are the heart and soul of this team,” Avery said. “The freshmen and the sophomores, that’s the talent of this team.”
Even though Sprayberry and South Cobb are Region 6AAAAAA rivals, Thursday's game did not count toward region play, but it was a good win for the Lady Yellow Jackets after falling to South Cobb 58-49 in a region game Dec. 3.
Mullins had 30 points in that game and was 16-for-20 from the free-throw line.
Sprayberry keyed in on the Kennesaw State signee this time around and held her to 18 points while limiting her to just one trip to the free-throw line.
Stewart and Taylor Gibbs chipped in with seven points apiece for South Cobb. Had the Lady Eagles done better than 50% (8-for-16) on the free-throw line, it may have been a different game.
“We lost that game by not boxing out enough and not making our free throws,” South Cobb coach Lasonia White said, “and we started out a little slow.”
Hickman finished with 10 points for Sprayberry, while Vereen finished with nine.
