ROSWELL – Sprayberry remembered losing last year's region championship in overtime to Kell and was determined not to let that happen again this year against Blessed Trinity.
The odds seemed to be against the Yellow Jackets (18-9) going into overtime after allowing a seven-point lead to slip away during the final 90 seconds of regulation, but it turned out to just be another test of their resolve.
Senior, and first-team all-region player, Anna Vereen accounted for six of Sprayberry's seven points during the overtime period while the defense held Blessed Trinity (18-10) to one field goal. That allowed them to celebrate a Region 7AAAAAA championship Friday with a 55-50 overtime win over the Titans at Roswell High School.
“Our seniors won it their freshman year so I really wanted them to go out and win it again,” Sprayberry coach Kelli Avery said. “I'm more relieved and happy for those seniors. They busted their butt through the COVID years. It's been an unbelievable experience and glad they ended up on top.”
Tied 48-48 heading into overtime, Vereen started with a layup on Sprayberry's first possession. Blessed Trinity's Julia Geis quickly tied it up at 50 before a Vereen jump shot gave the Yellow Jackets the lead back.
Neither team scored for nearly 3 minutes, Vereen made a pair of free throws to put Sprayberry ahead by four with less than 30 seconds to play.
After Blessed Trinity missed a desperation 3-pointer, Amyah Woodmore put the finishing touches on the title at the free throw line.
“The only thing we came out here to do at the start of his season was to win region, and we did exactly that,” Vereen said. “I feel like all our hard work just paid off.”
For a moment, it looked like Sprayberry had it won it with 1:30 left to play in the fourth quarter when Vereen hit a layup to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 48-41, but the lead slipped away quickly.
Blessed Trinity answered and Christa Lair's layup off a Sprayberry turnover to cut it to 48-45. Then Jacklyn Johns stole the ball, scored and was fouled. The old fashioned three-point play tied the game.
“It was so hard not to throw the towel in, but I feel like the team chemistry brought us all together,” Vereen said. “We kept that composure and that's what got us the win.”
Vereen led Sprayberry with 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Woodmore finished with 16 points. Harmony scored all eight of her points in the second half and Haley Jones finished with seven.
Lair led Blessed Trinity with 19 points and Addy Spak finished with eight.
