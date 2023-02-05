LSU basketball freshman standout and Sprayberry High School alum Flau'jae Johnson is not only making points on the court, but her career as a rapper continues to gain momentum.
At 8 p.m. Monday, Johnson, a 2022 Sprayberry graduate, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent: All-Stars."
It will not be the first appearance on the talent show for Johnson, 19. She was 14 when she auditioned for season 13 in 2018 and earned the golden buzzer to the finals.
Johnson's latest appearance on "AGT: All-Stars" almost didn't happen, according to Kia Brooks, Johnson's mother and manager. When the show producers originally called, Brooks explained that her daughter was playing Division I basketball and a full-time college student at LSU and would not have time to make a trip to California for the television show's taping.
"When we make a commitment, we make a commitment," Brooks said.
But just before the basketball season started, Brooks said basketball coach Kim Mulkey surprised the women's team by telling them that she would give them their last three-day weekend off. Brooks called the show back and asked if they could make a taping work during the time off.
"They flew her out to Los Angeles on that Friday and recorded her performance Saturday and Sunday — and then they got her back to Baton Rouge in time for school Monday," Brooks said. "She made time to go be on the stage!"
Johnson says the experience of being back at America's Got Talent was nostalgic.
"Same camera crew, same stage, I remembered so well what it was like being there back in season 13," Johnson said.
She added that she had the opportunity to have a powerful conversation with Simon Cowell while recording her performance.
"I got to have a conversation with him. He was speaking life into my dreams," she said.
What are her dreams these days?
"Really, I feel like I'm living my dreams now," Johnson said.
She said she plans to watch the episode Monday night with her LSU teammates, likely in the film room. She said she appreciates the support of her teammates who are cheering her rap career on.
"Honestly, they are surprised at my rap career," Johnson said. "They are so proud of me. They support me."
Johnson said she has released the song she performed on "America's Got Talent" on all streaming platforms.
Mulkey is rooting for Johnson on the court and as a musician.
"Flau'jae has two crafts — basketball and rapping. She works so hard in perfecting both," Mulkey said. "I am blessed to be her coach. Geaux, Flau'jae!"
On Johnson's first appearance on the "America's Got Talent" in 2018, she explained that her father, a rapper who performed as Camouflage, was murdered while her mom was pregnant with her. She then performed an original rap called "Guns Down" — an anti-violence song.
