After a singer from Kazakhstan, two magicians, a giant children's choir, a spoken-word artist, a man who did tricks with dogs and more, LSU freshman basketball standout Flau'jae Johnson took the stage Monday night on NBC's "America's Got Talent: All-Stars."
All were competing for one spot to move on to the competition finals.
At 14, Johnson was originally on season 13 of "AGT," in which she dedicated her performance to her father, a rapper named Camouflage who was murdered when her mother was pregnant with her.
In the introduction piece before her performance Monday night, Johnson reflected on her first performance and how life has changed in the years since.
"I came off 'AGT' and did everything I said I was going to do," she said. "Last time it was all about my father's legacy. Now I get to tell my story."
As she approached the stage, one of the judges turned to Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, and said, "Are you nervous, Mom?"
Brooks said that she wasn't nervous at all.
"I created a beast," Brooks said.
Johnson performed her rap song confidently, the lyrics including a basketball reference to "making three" and her outlook on the promise of the future, "Ready or not, here I come."
Judge Howie Mandel told her that she was a beast to be reckoned with and that she was talented.
"You are a songstress and my MVP," Mandel said.
Judge Heidi Klum also was a fan, as was Simon Cowell.
"I felt very emotional during that. You came back so much better. You're already a star. Now you're an all-star," Cowell said.
After Johnson left the stage, Cowell turned to Klum and Mandel and said, "It was like having a big star coming back and doing a record."
Kodi Lee, a visually impaired singer-songwriter and pianist, won the episode.
