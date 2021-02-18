MARIETTA — Sprayberry quickly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Kennesaw Mountain 47-32 in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School on Thursday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will play the winner of the other semifinal between Kell and Pope on Friday for the region championship. The Lady Mustangs will face the loser of the game between the Lady Longhorns and Lady Greyhounds in the game.
Sprayberry also secured a home game for at least the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
“I have worked my girls hard in the last couple practices and they have been chomping at the bit to play,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “Kennesaw Mountain played a good game (Thursday) and we are excited and ready to play tomorrow.”
Sprayberry (21-4) opened the first quarter with a 10-0 run and maintained that advantage throughout the game.
Stormie Brown, opened the second quarter with a layup to start a 9-5 run to make 21-7. The senior finished with seven points. Kennesaw Mountain followed with a basket from Shanique Reid, who finished with seven points. After two foul shots from Sprayberry’s, Harmony Marks, the Lady Mustangs answered with a layup and free throw from Reid to make it 23-13. The Lady Yellow Jackets’ Flau’Jae Johnson ended the quarter for a 25-13 lead at the break.
Early in the third quarter, a Johnson jumper started a 13-1 run to push the lead to 38-16. She had 11 of her 27 points during the third quarter.
The teams traded baskets over the first five minutes of the final period. A Johnson 3 made the score 47-27. Kennesaw Mountain scored the last five points with a field goal from Reid and three foul shots from Maddi Clark. Clark led the Mustangs with 12 points, scoring eight in the second half.
