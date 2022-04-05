AUGUSTA — There are many players garnering headlines this week coming into the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Five-time champion Tiger Woods is set to make his return to the tournament golf for the first time since his near-fatal car crash in February 2021. Scottie Scheffler has three wins this season and is the new No. 1 player in the world. Jon Rahm will be looking to reclaim world No. 1, and Justin Thomas has his game peaking at the right time.
However, there is one player who has never missed the cut in his eight appearances in the season’s first major. In those trips down Magnolia Lane, he as finished in the top three five times and finished outside the top 25 only once. To top it off, Jordan Spieth already has a green jacket in his closet as the 2015 champion.
The 28-year-old comes into the tournament ranked No. 18 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings. However, he has only one top-10 finish so far this season — a second at Pebble Beach — and he is fresh off a 35th-place tie at the Valero Texas Open last week.
Still, Spieth said his game is much stronger than where he finished in Texas.
“I struck the ball beautifully last week but never adjusted to the speeds of the greens,” he said. “That’s not normally an issue out here. I never got the ball to the hole, so you kind of have the opposite problem here.
“I feel like my game’s in a great spot. I feel like I’m ready to contend. Very confident this week, even if results over the last month or so haven’t been what I was looking for. I feel like my game’s in a lot better place than even it was last year here.”
Spieth will open the tournament Thursday in the next-to-last group of the day. He will tee off at 1:52 p.m. with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.
Last year, Spieth shot rounds of 71-68-72-70 to finish tied for third with Schauffele, three shots behind eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama.
There are two reasons Spieth seems to play so well at Augusta National. First, he does not force shots unless it is absolutely necessary. He is willing to play to the middle of the green to make sure he is consistently on the proper side of the hole.
The second is that he knows how to putt the Augusta National greens. Spieth will hit the safe shot in the middle of the green and leave himself an uphill putt of 20 or 25 feet, and because he is able to read them so well, he will make his fair share.
“They’re fast and firm, and if you hit it to the right spot, you’ve got a chance,” Spieth said. “If you don’t, you’ve got to play defense. I just really enjoy that.
“I think the speed of the greens — I enjoy faster greens. And then, yeah, using my imagination, like you said. I’ve always worked really hard on speed control, and ever since I went to cross-handed back when I was maybe 14 or 15 years old, it helped me a lot from shorter range, but I needed to work on speed control. So, for a lot of years, that was most of my work. I think that’s really helped in this tournament.
One person who agrees is Spieth’s friend, Justin Thomas. The former PGA champion has not been able to dial in the Augusta National greens to his liking, and Thomas said he sometimes sits back and marvels at Spieth’s ability on these putting surfaces.
“He’s got the best speed of putter I think I’ve ever seen,” Thomas said. “You look at all his putts, especially all of his midrange putts — every single one of them goes in with the exact same speed. They don’t hit the back of the hole. They’re probably going to go anywhere from 6 to 12 inches past the hole. I don’t think people realize how hard that is and how good that is to consistently do that every single time.”
Another thing that may work in Spieth’s favor this week is the weather. The Texas native knows what it takes to play in challenging conditions, and the forecast for rain Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to bring cooler temperatures and consistent 12- to 15-mph winds, with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph into the equation for the tournament days.
For Speith, it will all be about formulating the right game plan.
“I’d be disappointed if I didn’t give myself a chance this weekend,” he said. “Having said that, who knows what weather conditions are going to bring and stuff like that. But I love this place. I feel good right now about my game.
“Like I said, if I’m just myself on these greens, then the rest of the game is coming around really nicely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.