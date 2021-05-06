KENNESAW — Harrison rallied from an early deficit to tie the game at 2-2, but fell short in a loss on penalty kicks to South Forsyth in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday at Cobleigh Stadium.
Trailing 2-0 early in the second half, Harrison (14-4) came back to tie the game at 2-all and force it into overtime. However South Forsyth (13-3) prevailed 4-2 in the penalty kick phase to win and advance to a semifinal matchup with either South Gwinnett or Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
“I’m insanely proud of these boys,” Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said. “We gave up an unlucky goal early and then they got a second goal, so we’re down 2-0. Teams with men of lesser character would have been done, the game would have been over. But after we went down 2-0, we dominated for the entirety of the second half of the game. We were phenomenal and I’m really proud of what we’ve done. We could have very easily been the team that’s moving on (to the semifinals) in this game the way it went.”
Up 1-0 at halftime, South Forsyth nearly added to its lead with 36:30 remaining in the game, but Jose Ventura's shot from about 10 yards out was stopped by a diving save from Harrison goalkeeper Aiden Rice.
The War Eagles were more successful on their next attempt as Dylan Xu scored on a breakaway with to make it 2-0.
Harrison got on the scoreboard less than a minute later when Evan Buecker scored from short range at the 34:47 mark to cut the Hoyas' deficit to 2-1.
Harrison struck again when Blake Buffington scored with 21:04 left to tie the game at 2-all.
The Hoyas fell just short of taking the lead when Tyler Vitelli's shot hit the left goalpost with 8:05 to play and the second half ended in a 2-all tie, sending the game to overtime.
After two scoreless overtime periods, the two teams went to penalty kicks. Buecker and Neil Benore made their attempts, but the Hoyas missed two others and South Forsyth successfully converted all four of its tries to clinch the game.
South Forsyth got on the scoreboard first when Ventura scored on header in the first half to give the War Eagles a 1-0 lead that they carried into halftime.
