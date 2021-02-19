MARIETTA — Jens Rueckert’s layup at the buzzer lifted South Cobb to a 62-60 victory over Pope in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament consolation game Friday at Wheeler High School.
The Eagles (16-11) secured the region’s third seed for Class AAAAAA playoffs, which will start next week. The Greyhounds (16-12) will be the fourth seed.
“In this region, a third seed can be misleading,” South Cobb coach Gregory Moultrie said. “But I am happy to have the opportunity and we are excited to play at the state tournament.”
Robert Dix played a key role in South Cobb’s push past a four-point deficit over the last minute in the fourth quarter. Dix tied it up with a dunk and layup by the 5 second mark to tie the game at 60-60.
The Eagles stole the ensuing in-bound pass and Rueckert’s put back of a missed shot went through the net as time expired.
“The guys grew up over the last few days,” Moultrie said. “Our loss against Kell pushed us to play with resilience today. We had a very slow start but were able to push past it in the end.”
Over the course of the first three quarters, the Greyhounds held the lead, going into the final period at 49-45.
South Cobb’s Baqi Lecky opened the fourth quarter with a short-bank shot to pull the Eagles within two at 49-47. Lecky finished the game with 11 points.
Pope went on a 7-0 run to build a nine-point lead, 58-49, with just over 3 minutes left in the game. Dix broke the run with a jumper followed by a layup from Daquan Riggins to come within four at 60-56. Riggins contributed seven of his 12 points during the second half.
The Greyhounds Cam Bleshoy had a big fourth quarter, scoring on four layups and a free throw to contribute nine of his 18 points during the final period. Pope point guard Will Kolker, helped keep the lead for the majority of the game by connecting on four 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 20 points.
The Eagles’ Travis Burrus helped South Cobb pull within eight at 35-27 by the break, scoring 12 of his 19 points during the first half.
