AUSTELL -- Tammy Hawkins is no stranger to the diamond.
For the past three seasons she has been the South Cobb softball coach. Prior to that she was an assistant coach at Jackson State and Millsaps, and a two-time All-Conference USA first baseman at Southern Mississippi.
All that made her a perfect candidate when baseball coach Patrick Wright had an opening as an assistant. After a little contemplation, Hawkins agreed to take the post, and to the best of our knowledge, became the first female assistant baseball coach in Cobb County.
"I knew she was able to teach," coach Patrick Wright said. "She's a good friend and I needed another baseball mind to help with with some of the finer points of the game. I'm lucky to have her."
Early in the season, Hawkins has been a coach-of-all-trades working with the infielders, outfielders and trying her hand as an interim head coach while Wright was away from the team for a week. As the season has gone on she has been able to impart some of the wisdom she has learned.
Hawkins was part of the best Southern Miss team in program history. In 2000, the Eagles went 63-13, finished No. 4 in the country and advanced to the College World Series where they defeated No. 2 Arizona and All-American and Team USA pitcher Jennie Finch.
Hawkins' name, then Tammy Edwards, is littered throughout the Southern Miss record book, appearing ninth in all-time games played in addition to being the 2001 season leader in RBIs (38), hits (49) and total bases (90).
While she hadn't had a lot of experience on the baseball field specifically, with the exception of coaching her 8-year-old son Tyler, Hawkins said the transition has been a smooth one.
"The concepts are still the same," Hawkins said about the comparison of baseball and softball. "See the ball, hit the ball and get in front to field it.
"The players have accepted me and they listen."
One of the biggest lessons Hawkins can teach the players is time management. In addition to being the softball coach and an assistant baseball coach, she is an assistant basketball coach and she is also working on getting her masters degree in physical education from Georgia State. Hawkins said she has about a year left in her degree program and is looking forward to having a little more time to breathe.
However, no one can convince her she's trying to do too much.
"I know how to manage time," she said. "I do it because I love it."
Hawkins is happy to potentially be the first female baseball coach in the county, but she said she does not want to be the last. She and Wright would like to see more females in the dugout, and perhaps Hawkins could one day be the first female head baseball coach in the county, too.
"I can see her getting a head coaching job one day," Wright said. "With all the young ladies getting opportunities in sports, now maybe the athletic directors and principals will look in that direction. It's being done at the higher levels, with female assistant coaches in the major leagues and the (Florida) Marlins have the first female general manager (Kim Ng). Why shouldn't there be a female head coach?"
