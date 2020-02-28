BUFORD — Despite making its second trip to the state semifinals in four years, South Cobb could be in for a long and painful offseason.
Ahead by 15 points going into the fourth quarter of their Class AAAAAA state semifinal game against Lanier on Friday, the Eagles appeared en route to their first state championship game since 1964.
Some things were not meant to be.
South Cobb got into foul trouble, with starters Travis Burruss and Emon Washington and key reserve Shedrick Williams eventually fouling out, and Lanier started taking advantage, rallying to extend the game into overtime before eventually winning 63-57 at Buford City Arena.
Lanier (26-5) earned its first state championship berth and will face either Tri-Cities or Chattahoochee for the title next week in Macon.
“We got stagnant,” South Cobb coach Gregory Moultrie said. “A lot of key guys who have been playing a lot of minutes for us got into foul trouble. We had guys who had not been in that position, and they got tight.”
After South Cobb (28-3) ended the third quarter with seven unanswered points and the momentum, the fourth quarter began with Lanier outscoring the Eagles 17-2. The run culminated in the Longhorns’ Sion Jones finishing a missed shot to tie the game at 47-all with roughly 2 minutes left to play.
South Cobb took back the lead on Burruss’ layup, but it was short-lived after Jones drew a foul and hit both of his free throws. The Eagles had another shot at taking the lead when Jameel Rideout drew a foul, but he missed both of his free throws.
After both teams traded defensive stops, Lanier started holding the ball, leading South Cobb to take a gamble and foul Iajah Phillips with 7 seconds to play.
“I wanted to get a possession,” Moultrie said. “I didn’t want them to run it out and get a last-second shot at the buzzer. Make or miss, I wanted another chance to at least send it to overtime.”
The strategy proved effective. After Phillips hit both foul shots to give Lanier the lead, South Cobb answered back when Robert Dix hit a short jumper at the buzzer to tie it at 51-all and extend the game.
However, the struggles continued for South Cobb once overtime began.
Lanier scored seven unanswered points from the free-throw line, and by the time Dix finally the Eagles on the board in overtime with 37 seconds left, the Eagles were still down by five, making a rally difficult.
South Cobb was forced to foul, and Lanier made enough free throws to keep the Eagles at bay.
Jones led Lanier with 26 points, with 13 coming on the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Still trailing by 10 with 4:43 left, Jones hit a pair of free throws before a 3-pointer by Andrew McConnell cut South Cobb’s lead by half with 4 minutes to play.
On South Cobb’s end of the floor, Lanier forced five turnovers during the first 4 minutes of the fourth, and the 3-point attempts South Cobb had been making in the first half all fell short. South Cobb was 0-of-8 from beyond the arc after going 3-of-5 in the first half.
A three-point play by Jones brought Lanier within two points with 2:43 left, and a missed 3-pointer by South Cobb allowed the Longhorns to tie it.
“We started pressing more, but even then, you’re down 15 points in the fourth quarter,” Lanier coach Branden Mayweather said. “It was an unbelievable effort from the guys.”
South Cobb also struggled at times to hold on to its 29-16 halftime lead. Once Lanier cut it to five points on a McConnell 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, the Eagles responded with a 13-3 run to build their 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Washington and Williams provided most of those points while they were in foul trouble.
Dix led South Cobb with 19 points, Da’Quan Riggins finished with 11 and Washington had 10.
McConnell also had 19 points for Lanier, with 15 coming from beyond the arc.
